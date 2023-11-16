Aer Lingus Collaborates with Salesforce to Further Transform Customer Experience

Aer Lingus has partnered with Salesforce to elevate the experience it delivers for customers.

Aer Lingus’ growth journey is underpinned by investment in digital transformation. 96% of customers say excellent customer service builds trust. As the airline expands, partnering with Salesforce will assist in delivering Aer Lingus’ renowned customer service.

By using modern technology, Aer Lingus’ customer service teams will be able to respond to customers quickly and effectively, assisted by Salesforce’s Artificial Intelligence-powered technologies.

Susanne Carberry, Aer Lingus Chief Customer Officer, said: “At Aer Lingus, we are constantly striving to enhance our customers’ journey with us. Salesforce will allow us to understand our customers better and offer them a personalised, digital led experience.

We’re delighted to be working with Salesforce as we use their game-changing technology as part of our ongoing digital transformation.”

The communications Aer Lingus share with customers will also become richer and tailored to each customer. This will assist Aer Lingus in delivering better communications to each customer based on their preferences – whether that’s announcing new routes and products, booking and check-in information, AerClub and customer service.

Salesforce will allow Aer Lingus to gain deeper insights into customers and offer a personalised, digital led experience throughout their travel journey, which supports the airline’s ambitious plans to expand across the North Atlantic.

Carolan Lennon, Salesforce Ireland Country Leader, said: “The airline industry is increasingly competitive, and how brands communicate with passengers will continue to be a key differentiator. From booking travel to receiving notifications of new routes, Aer Lingus recognises the power of personalised customer journeys in the air and in their digital offer. Enhancing personalisation and reducing friction experiences are key ingredients driving success with Aer Lingus. We’re excited to help Ireland’s flag carrier to unlock the opportunities that digital transformation has to offer.”