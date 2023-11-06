A Fun and Informative Evening at the Visit Brazil/VBRATA Roadshow Event in Dublin

Visit Brazil Travel, Cultural and Business Association, the European Association Specialist in Brazil, in partnership with Brazilian tourist destinations and airline companies, held a roadshow on Friday 3rd of November to promote Brazil in Ireland.

The informative yet fun event was held in La Rocha Restaurant. Chris Fuzinatto (Chairman of VBRATA) issued a warm welcome to the trade alongside a fantastic presentation, before kicking the evening off with an interactive workshop activity, where agents had the opportunity to participate in a speed-dating style quiz with each of the Exhibitors.

This ignited the competitive spirit among agents, given the enticing prizes on offer, alongside the opportunity to gain in-depth insights into the remarkable Brazilian destinations and culture.

Exhibitors involved included the following tourist destinations and airlines: EMBRATUR Brazilian Tourist Board, Rio Grade do Norte State, Visit Rio, Visit Sao Paulo, Visit Iguassu, British Airways as well as air partners TAP Air Portugal and Latam Airlines.

Brazil offers endless amounts of destinations and experiences, whether you prefer the relaxing beautiful beaches and countryside or a vibrant nightlife, it has something suited to every traveller.

The fun-packed evening continued as we were treated to live entertainment of Brazilian music while enjoying a traditional Brazilian three course meal. Over 35 Travel agents were in attendance and an enjoyable yet educational evening was had by all!