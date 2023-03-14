2-For-1 Tickets for NYC Broadway Week This September With NYC Tourism + Conventions

New York City Tourism + Conventions, the official destination marketing organization and CVB for the five boroughs of New York City, today announced the opening of NYC Broadway WeekSM 2-for-1 ticket sales to 23 Broadway shows, including 10 new participants. The twice-yearly program, now in its 13th year, will run from September 3–15, 2024, with tickets available for purchase at nyctourism.com/broadwayweek. This offers exceptional savings on world-class performances.

“We are thrilled to announce the return of NYC Broadway Week this September, a program that celebrates the vibrancy and creativity of the unmatched live theater that only happens in New York City,” said Nancy Mammana, CMO and Interim CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. “Since 2011, our signature NYC Broadway Week program has offered visitors and locals an opportunity to enjoy the world’s premier theatrical productions at a value twice per year, which has been a tremendous support to the Broadway community, generating over $170 million in revenue since its inception.”

Participating shows this fall 2024 include*:

1. & Juliet

2. Aladdin

3. Back to the Future

4. The Book of Mormon

5. Chicago

6. The Great Gatsby**

7. Hadestown

8. Hamilton

9. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

10. Hell’s Kitchen**

11. The Hills of California**

12. Job**

13. The Lion King

14. MJ the Musical

15. Moulin Rouge! The Musical

16. The Notebook**

17. Once Upon a Mattress**

18. The Roommate**

19. Six The Musical

20. Stereophonic**

21. Suffs**

22. Water for Elephants**

23. Wicked

*Subject to availability. Blackout dates may apply. **New participants in NYC Broadway Week

New York City Tourism + Conventions and The Broadway League

NYC Broadway Week is produced by New York City Tourism + Conventions in partnership with The Broadway League. Since its launch in winter 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 2,400,000 tickets, generating over $170 million in revenue for Broadway.

“For over a decade, we have worked with NYC Tourism on NYC Broadway Week, offering theater enthusiasts across the globe an opportunity to attend a range of incredible Broadway musicals and plays in one of the largest entertainment capitals in the world at a value,” said Jason Laks, Interim President of The Broadway League. “The 23 Broadway shows in this year’s program continue to highlight the diversity and innovation that Broadway and live performances offer.”

NYC Broadway Week participants can be sorted by filters including Comedy, Kid-Friendly, Musical, Play and Tony Award winner at nyctourism.com/broadwayweek.

NYC Broadway Week partners include the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) and Amtrak.

The program will be promoted via curated highlights on NYCtourism.com, out-of-home media across the five boroughs, digital advertising, commercials in NYC taxicabs and New York City Tourism + Conventions’ verified social media handle @nyctourism, using both original and user-generated content, pegged to the hashtag #NYCBroadwayWeek.

For more information and tickets, visit nyctourism.com/broadwayweek.