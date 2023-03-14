ITAA Conference 2024 Registration Open!

This year, the ITAA Conference will be held in the stunning city of Almería, often referred to as the Jewel of the Mediterranean. Delegates attending the conference will enjoy the luxurious hospitality of the 4-star Barceló Cabo de Gata.

Conference Itinerary

16th October

Golf enthusiasts and delegates opting for an extra night’s stay will travel to Malaga, followed by a bus transfer to Almería.

17th October

Delegates will enjoy a day of golf at the Alborán Golf Club in Almería, with a golf clinic available for new or non-golfers.

Early-arriving delegates can spend a leisurely day exploring the surroundings.

Remaining delegates will fly to Malaga and then take a bus transfer to Almería.

18th October

The official ITAA Conference day will commence, featuring insightful sessions and networking opportunities.

Delegates will visit Almería city, followed by dinner at a charming city centre restaurant.

19th October

Delegates will explore Almería through various excursions designed to showcase the region’s rich tourism offerings.

The day will conclude with a glamorous gala dinner.

20th October

Delegates will travel by bus to Malaga for their return flights.

Getting There

Complimentary Transfers

Transfers will be provided from Malaga Airport to Almería, with a journey time of approximately 2.5 hours, at the following times:

16th October: Departing Malaga at 12:30 and 22:00

17th October: Departing Malaga at 14:50 and 21:50

For the return journey from Almería to Malaga Airport:

20th October: Departing Almería at 08:00 and 12:00

Please note that these transfers are subject to a minimum number of participants. Transfer times are provisional and will be confirmed based on flight bookings.

Alternative Transfer Options

Private Transfer: Arrangements can be made independently.

Arrangements can be made independently. Public Bus: Information available upon request.

Both Aer Lingus and Ryanair offer flights to Malaga from Dublin and Cork, ensuring convenient travel options for delegates.

The ITAA Conference organisers look forward to welcoming all delegates to Almería for an enriching and enjoyable event in 2024.

Link to register: ITAA Conference 2024 Almería Registration (jotform.com)