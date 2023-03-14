Disney Destiny Cruise Ship Reveals Marvel Inspired Experiences and Décor

A grand sculpture of Spider-Man and his Spider-Bats will adorn the stern of Disney Destiny, marking the first time a Marvel character has featured on a Disney Cruise Line ship.

The 144,000-gross-ton vessel will showcase Marvel stories and characters throughout, aligning with its “heroes and villains” theme. Scheduled to debut next year, Disney Destiny will set sail in November 2025 from Port Everglades, Fort Lauderdale, offering 4- and 5-night cruises to The Bahamas and the Western Caribbean. Bookings open on September 12.

“The heroes and villains theme of Disney Destiny is the perfect backdrop for new Marvel-inspired experiences,” said Brian Crosby, Marvel Studios’ head of experiences development. “We’re honouring classic heroes like Black Panther and Spider-Man and drawing on the Avengers for unique venues. This will be a must-do for all True Believers.”

The 4,000-guest ship will feature Marvel elements throughout. The Grand Hall will display imagery from the “Black Panther” films, with metalwork-encrusted pillars inspired by Wakandan armour and a Vibranium-themed light fixture. A statue of T’Challa, the Black Panther, will oversee the space, where performers will entertain on the stage.

Adjacent to the Grand Hall, Saga will be a two-storey hub for family activities by day and adult entertainment by night, with a design inspired by Wakanda. The Sanctum, a centrally located lounge inspired by “Doctor Strange,” will offer coffee and cocktails.

The ship will also feature a penthouse suite inspired by “Iron Man,” located in the forward funnel with nearly 2,000 square feet of space, accommodating up to eight guests with perks like a private elevator and full kitchen.

The Destiny Tower Suite is one of several concierge-level accommodations, which include access to a private sun deck and a lounge decorated with “The Avengers” art.

Disney Destiny will also incorporate fan favourites from other Disney ships, such as the Marvel-themed dining experience Worlds of Marvel, featuring Rocket and Groot from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” films. An Oceaneer Club for children aged 3 to 10 will offer the Marvel Super Hero Academy, where young guests can train alongside their favourite Avengers.