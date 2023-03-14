Ministers Commit to Sustainable Tourism at North-South Ministerial Council

At the recent North South Ministerial Council (NSMC) Tourism Sectoral meeting this Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, and the NI Minister for the Economy, Conor Murphy, affirmed their commitment to sustainable tourism.

This was the first NSMC Tourism Sectoral meeting since the restoration of the Northern Ireland Executive in February.

In advance of the meeting, Ministers signed a Joint Ministerial Statement supporting Sustainable Tourism.

The need for tourism to be environmentally, socially and economically sustainable on the island of Ireland is widely accepted by those involved in the sector. Policy in both jurisdictions is evolving to reflect this reality.

Ministers affirmed their commitment to have a vibrant and competitive tourism sector that makes a significant contribution across the island, is environmentally sustainable, helps promote a positive image of the island of Ireland overseas, and enables local communities to prosper.

Following the meeting, Minister Martin said:

“The importance of tourism, on both sides of the border, and the joint approach taken to the promotion and development of the sector, led to tourism being one of the areas chosen for formal North-South cooperation. That co-operation has been hugely beneficial, with the tourism sector now an exemplar of what can be achieved when we work together on this island, with a shared purpose.

It was great to resume North South Ministerial Engagement on tourism matters today. In particular, to affirm my commitment to work together with all stakeholders towards achieving a sustainable tourism sector. I want to see a vibrant tourism sector that drives improved visitor satisfaction levels with a greater regional spread across the island, is environmentally sustainable, helps promote a positive image of the island of Ireland overseas, and makes a positive impact on local communities.

This is an issue that is at the heart of the new national tourism policy framework that is being developed by my Department. The framework will integrate environmental, social and economic considerations across all policy objectives.”

Minister Murphy said:

“Tourism is a vital contributor to the all island economy. We must embrace the opportunity the sector presents as we grow our economy, in a sustainable way. I see this as critically important and done right, the transition to a greener and more sustainable economy can be a just transition that also generates prosperity for all.”

“The joint Ministerial statement affirms the importance of sustainability in the tourism sector and I was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss this at the North South Ministerial Tourism meeting today.”

“We are committed to ongoing collaboration between our tourism agencies, industry and stakeholders as we drive sustainable growth for our tourism sector.”