Aer Lingus Cancels Further 122 Flights Scheduled for Next Week

By Geoff Percival
Aer Lingus has announced the cancellation of a further 122 flights across next week, due to the ongoing industrial action being taken by pilots.

The additional cancelled flights will be from next Wednesday (July 3) to the following Sunday (July 7).

Aer Lingus said the move is an attempt to protect as many services as possible and affected passengers will be able to change flights for free or claim a refund.

Aer Lingus has already cancelled 270 flights due to the pay dispute and industrial action. Pilots are due to cease work for 8 hours tomorrow, from 5am to 1pm.

