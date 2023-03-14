A World for Travel (AWFT) 2024 Conference to Focus on Sustainable Travel & Tourism

Sustainable tourism will the main theme at this year’s annual A World for Travel (AWFT) conference.

The fifth staging of AWFT will take place from 24-25 October in Seville.

Speakers will feature executives from Geotourist, Intrepid Travel, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), AXA and Radisson Hotel Group.

It will also study sustainability campaigns by big consumer brands like Danone, Coca-Cola, Nestle and Michelin and see how popular holiday destinations like Greece and Spain are tackling the climate crisis.

Christian Delom, AWFT secretary-general, said: “This year’s AWFT24 aims to showcase where the industry is in its efforts and actions, both through the lens of the private and public sectors. By focusing on five thematic areas, the event aims to have concentrated discussions on how parties have tackled climate, energy transitions, financial services engagement, community and communication.”