The Gravity Bar at Guinness Storehouse Voted 8th Best Rooftop Bar in the World; 2nd Best in Europe

The Gravity Bar at the Guinness Storehouse, in Dublin, has been ranked in the Top 10 best rooftop bars in the world in a new survey.

The Gravity Bar was ranked 8th best rooftop bar in the world; and 2nd best in Europe in a study by SkyCity Online Casino.

Only the Panoramic Terrace at the Hotel Colon, in Barcelona, was ranked higher in terms of European spots.

The Roof at Edition, in West Hollywood, Los Angeles ranked number 1.

The Full Top Ten Global Rooftop Bars:

1 The Roof at Edition, West Hollywood

2 Panoramic Terrace, Hotel Colon, Barcelona

3 Scarlett, Bangkok

4 Red2One, Santiago

5 Lavelle, Toronto

6 Cindy’s Rooftop, Chicago

7 Nohu, Weehawken, New Jersey

8 Gravity Bar at Guinness Storehouse, Dublin

9 Bok Bar, Philadelphia