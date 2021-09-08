Watch: Emirates Brings in ‘Thor’ Legend Chris Hemsworth for Expo 2020 Campaign

With less than a month to go for Expo 2020, Emirates has released a new campaign featuring actor Chris Hemsworth.

Filmed pre-Covid, the ad aims to encapsulate the magic and spirit of the event including its themes of innovation, creativity, and drive.

Expo 2020 will take place from October 1 until March 2022. It was originally meant to take place last year but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The ad is supported by Computer-Generated Imagery (CGI) animations and visuals as it was filmed while the Expo 2020 site was still under construction.

Viewers can catch get a glimpse of the three main pavilions, themed around mobility, opportunity, and sustainability. The clip is set to a soundtrack of Pure Imagination and includes special effects to imagine the Expo 2020 event.

“In 2019, I partnered with Emirates and EXPO 2020 Dubai to help bring awareness to a really important event for the world,” said Hollywood hunk Chris Hemsworth.

“We all have the power to shape a better future.

“The last year and a half have shown us that the possibilities are endless when we put our minds together.”

If you fly with Emirates to Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, you can get one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in your booking. Use your ticket to enjoy Expo 2020 on any day you choose.