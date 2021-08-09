Countdown is on for Expo 2020 Dubai – the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’ – with Ireland Pavilion Primed and Ready

The countdown is on to Expo 2020 Dubai and Ireland is gearing up for a major presence at the six-month global event.

A kaleidoscope of culture, innovation, education, technology, entertainment and the arts, an estimated 25 million international visitors are expected in Dubai for the mega event taking place from October 2021 to March 2022.

Expo 2020 will be the largest event ever staged in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region featuring almost 200 participating countries, each with their own pavilion offering unique experiences and a glimpse into the future of the world.

Through the theme of Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, Expo 2020 Dubai aims to inspire people by showcasing the best examples of collaboration, innovation and cooperation from around the world, through sustainability, mobility and opportunity.

Something for Everyone

This is the first-ever World Expo hosted in the Middle East and the largest event ever staged in the Arab world.

Expo 2020 will have something for everyone with packed entertainment and education programmes live events, music and culture, inspiring talks and workshops, innovation and technology – and that’s just for starters.

Here’s some highlights and top things you need to know before booking your trip to Dubai for Expo 2020, including how to claim free entry with Emirates.

Ireland – Island of Inspiration

Ireland’s much-anticipated participation at Expo 2020 will be marked by the theme Ireland – Island of Inspiration and visitors will be invited to ‘come to Ireland and be inspired’.

Ireland will be presented as an unrivalled place of inspiration, with a long and deeply rooted heritage of ingenuity, imagination and innovation. Learn about 5,000 years of Ireland from Newgrange to the creative and innovative Ireland of today.

Emirates’ Exclusive Offer

Free entry! Emirates, the Premier Partner and Official Airline of Expo 2020 Dubai, has today launched an exclusive offer for customers travelling from Dublin to Dubai anytime during the much-awaited event.

For every flight booked with Emirates for travel between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, passengers from Ireland will be eligible to receive a FREE Emirates Expo Day Pass. For more information on this promotion, please visit HERE.

Other Highlights

Spread across 1,083 acres of the most innovative landscapes never seen before, each Expo day will be filled with new experiences that showcase the best the world has to offer. There will be 60 daily shows, street festivals, concerts, parades, pop up theatres and plenty of family-focused entertainment for every age and interest. With more than 20 celebrity chefs and 200 food outlets, Expo 2020 will be a food-lover’s paradise.

Learn how the flying experience is being redefined and how lightweight materials and technologies are being used to improve fuel economy and flying performance for a more sustainable future.

Take epic photographs of Expo 2020 from the top of the rotating observation tower and immerse your senses in the first ever Emirati opera.

Watch a screening on the ceiling of the world’s biggest 360-degree projection surface.

Football legend Lionel Messi was brought in to kick-start the countdown to Expo 2020 in a new video where he spectacularly kicks a football into Al Wasl Plaza through the opening at the centre of its iconic dome. You can see the campaign here.