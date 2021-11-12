Visit Portugal’s Aviva Treat

ITTN Managing Director Sharon Jordan was delighted to be hosted by Visit Portugal at last night’s World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium.

A small group was invited to attend the match between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal, which also featured a lovely drinks reception and dinner at the Chophouse beforehand.

Susana Cardoso and Sharon Jordan

Then it was time to cheer on the Boys in Green against Ronaldo and the rest of the Portuguese team. Surely with Ireland resurgent under Stephen Kenny and international football’s greatest ever goalscorer on the pitch there would be goals?

Alas there weren’t, but it was still a wonderful game with great performances on both sides. The match ended 0-0 after a late Matt Doherty goal was chalked off for a previous foul, but it was one of those evenings when the fans were delighted with what they saw.

At the final whistle, a young fan ran onto the pitch to ask Cristiano Ronaldo for his jersey – and he duly obliged! Dublin schoolgirl Addison Whelan, who’s a star for Shelbourne’s under-13 side, later told reporters that she was shaking and crying at the emotion of it all.

A huge thanks to Susana Cardoso and Visit Portugal for a special night out!