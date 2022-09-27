Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam

SEARCH
Emer Roche
Virgin Atlantic is joining the SkyTeam alliance in early 2023 becoming SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline.

It gives Virgin Atlantic customers a consistent customer experience, across 1,000+ global destinations and increases opportunities to earn and redeem points across member airlines and access to a network of 750+ airport lounges.

The airline’s Flying Club members enjoy benefits from the day of joining.

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said: “Joining SkyTeam is an important milestone. Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as open up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines.”

Virgin Atlantic flies to 12 destinations throughout the US in partnership with Delta and Air France-KLM including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.

