Virgin Atlantic to Join SkyTeam

Virgin Atlantic is joining the SkyTeam alliance in early 2023 becoming SkyTeam’s first and only UK member airline.

It gives Virgin Atlantic customers a consistent customer experience, across 1,000+ global destinations and increases opportunities to earn and redeem points across member airlines and access to a network of 750+ airport lounges.

The airline’s Flying Club members enjoy benefits from the day of joining.

Shai Weiss, CEO of Virgin Atlantic, said: “Joining SkyTeam is an important milestone. Our membership will allow us to enhance established relationships with our valued partners at Delta and Air France-KLM, as well as open up opportunities to collaborate with new airlines.”

Virgin Atlantic flies to 12 destinations throughout the US in partnership with Delta and Air France-KLM including New York, Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco.