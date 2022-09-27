Austria – The Best Ski Spots for Couples this Winter Season



Austria can be the perfect getaway for couples — especially those looking for a skiing holiday. A ski vacation in Austria works for all kinds of couples. Those who are avid skiers and are yearning to master the black slopes. Those who are beginners, but want to combine stunning locations, good food and little bit of exercise whilst on a holiday. There also may be a couple or two out there who, inspired from the romantic comedy Edge of Reason (the second in the Bridget Jones trilogy) or Spectre (James Bond), wants to try the Austrian alps for themselves!

Whatever your motivation for a ski holiday as a couple, Austria delivers. From slopes full of the silvery magic, luxury chalets, spa and wellness couples’ special, biting into the crustiest Apfelstrudel – you can tick every box on your wish list.

We zero down on some locations and regions in Austria where your perfect skiing vacation dreams will come true.

Alpbach

Alpbach was voted as “Austria’s most beautiful village”. Imagine a sunny plateau, gorgeous architecture, beautiful floral designs, and your significant other. Not only is Alpbach a must visit in summer, but it makes for the ideal winter vacation as well. A paradise for those who love skiing, it boasts of the biggest ski resorts in the Tyrol. It provides 20km of cross-country skiing trails and the Wiedersbergerhorn is a favourite with those who are passionate about snow sports. And if you’re a Sound of Music fan, you will also love the fact that Alpbach reportedly was the base for some extra filming for the movie, including a shot of Julie Andrews running through the fields.

Lech

Lech does have the reputation of being luxurious, and a preferred favourite of the rich and the famous. But Lech has plenty of budget friendly, family-run resorts as well so couples needn’t worry. There are ski chalets and hotels that provide ample of luxury and pampering along with value for money. Absolutely perfect for giving a well-deserved treat to your partner.

What’s more, and good to know is that with the Flexenbahn lift in place, couples have the option to enjoy up to 305km of skiing. This makes it one of Austria’s largest ski resorts. Lech also earns top points with its snow record, getting more snow than almost anywhere else in Austria.

Kitzbuhel

It is also one of the largest ski resorts in Austria and has a range of interesting terrain for all abilities. Kitzbuhel is viewed as a glamorous skiing destination by many. Apart from being great for skiing, it offers an amazing selection of restaurants, bars, designer shops and nightclubs. Not to forget a casino!

A quick fun fact: What’s particularly fascinating about Kitzbuhel is that it has hosted ski races on a regular basis as early as the 19th century! Its annual Hahnenkamm downhill race is very famous world over.

Zell Am See

Picture a cobbled old city centre, gentle slopes and a gorgeous lake. Zell Am See is a very picturesque town that has always captivated skiers with its cross country trails, panoramic views and slopes for beginners, intermediate and experts.

And while we were scouting the best skiing locations for our readers, we came upon a little something that may be of particular interest to those looking for a romantic skiing holiday. There’s this hotel which advertises their “Time for Two” specials as a part of their romantic offerings to couples. So when you are done skiing, you can opt for some specials that include a mountaintop gondola breakfast or a candlelight dinner with exceptional wine, subdued music and a sea of flowers!

St Anton

St Anton is a postcard perfect ski town. The lifts in the skiing area of St. Anton am Arlberg start their official operation in December, on the second of December to be precise. The entire weekend is dedicated to the free ski and snowboard tests. And since we talked a bit about luxury (the unique dinner in a wine cellar, a spa all to yourself a la Time for Two), we thought you may also want to check this holiday package out. Apart from all the skiing, it offers a stay in a luxury chalet (and just who doesn’t love a bit of pampering and opulence?)

Now these are a few of our recommendations, but we are always happy to hear from our readers. Is there a particular resort you advocate? Somewhere you had a perfect time as a couple, skiing down pristine slopes, and returning to your chalet for some well-deserved pampering? Do write in!

Also, if you are travelling as a family, do check out our post on Austria’s best places to ski with families.