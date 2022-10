Travel Trade Representation (TTR) has announced 2023 roadshow dates that will see it span the country in the spring and autumn next year.

The company will hold roadshow events in Belfast, Dundalk and Athlone – on February 21, February 22, and February 23, 2023, respectively.

TTR will then visit Munster in the autumn; holding three events in Limerick, Waterford and Cork – on September 19, September 20, and September 21, 2023, respectively.