TripAdmit Partners With Air Serbia

Dublin company Trip Admit has signed with Air Serbia to provide passengers with a greater choice of tours.

The company has produced a “fully customised and bespoke white label solution” for the airline.

TripAdmit’s white label solution enables distribution partners to provide their customers with the opportunity to choose from a wide variety of trip and activity experiences.

It said the new ancillary revenue stream will complement the existing hotel and car hire partners that the airline works with.

Carl Cromie, Director of Travel Partnerships at TripAdmit, said, “We are proud to work with Air Serbia, which flies to over 60 destinations in Europe, North America and the Middle East.”

“The bespoke white label solution will enable the airline to offer customers the ability to book any tour or activity in the destinations they serve, whilst driving conversions and providing a new source of ancillary revenue.”

Air Serbia is the latest airline to join TripAdmit’s portfolio of airline and travel partnerships worldwide.

The TripAdmit service allows customers to book from a portfolio of over 50,000 trip and activity experiences in over 100 countries around the world.