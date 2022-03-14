Emperor Roller Coaster Opens at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld San Diego’s ALL-NEW Emperor is now open to the public.

This roller coaster was named one of the most anticipated coasters of 2022 by USA Today.

Deriving inspiration from the Emperor penguin, the world’s largest penguin, the Emperor coaster mimics this species’ amazing underwater diving ability. Climbing to 153 feet with feet dangling in the air, riders are suspended on a 45-degree angle at the crown of the ride before plunging down a 14-story facedown vertical drop, accelerating to more than 60 miles per hour. Riders also experience inversions, barrel roll, Immelmann loop, hammerhead turn and a flat spin as they race along the nearly 2,500 feet of track. Each of the floorless ride cars hold 18 riders in three, six-person rows. This is the first seating configuration of its kind in North America.

Following the big drop, guests are encouraged to visit Penguin Encounter, the only place in North America where you can see Emperor penguins in-person.

Jim Lake, Park President said: “Emperor brings all-new thrills to the park, being the tallest, fastest, and longest dive coaster in California and our first ever dive coaster at SeaWorld San Diego. We’re so grateful to our guests for their patience and we can’t wait to have them come take the dive and experience Emperor firsthand.”

SeaWorld San Diego partnered with penguin research and conservation nonprofit Penguins International for the opening of this penguin-themed ride. As part of the partnership, SeaWorld San Diego will donate a portion of Emperor merchandise sales to Penguins International to support their important conservation, education, and research efforts.

“We’re so excited to partner with SeaWorld San Diego for the opening of this thrilling new ride inspired by the majestic Emperor penguin,” said Penguins International Executive Director David Schutt. “SeaWorld has been a longtime proponent of penguin research and education, providing important research opportunities for scientists at their facilities and generating awareness for these amazing birds through their presentations and learning opportunities. We see this as yet another way the company is helping advance the public’s understanding of this species and are eager to see where this partnership takes us.”