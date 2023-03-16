Travel Counsellors Wins Irish Heat of Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament

Congratulations to Travel Counsellors for winning the Irish qualification heat for this year’s Turkish Airlines Bowling Tournament.

The Irish heat was held, yesterday, at Charlestown Leisureplex in Dublin, with the winners – as is the case in each participating country – going forward to compete in the international final in Turkey in a couple of months time.

The international tournament is now in its 9th year, with Ireland competing for the past 7 years.

There were 12 different travel agencies attending the Irish heat of the bowling tournament last night. In total, there were 36 players as each team had 3 players.

Travel Counsellors had the highest score – 747 – and they will be heading to Istanbul for the grand final from May 5-7 to represent Ireland amongst 66 different countries.

Travel Counsellors (with a team consisting of Brenda Murray-Flynn, Dynphna Cuilligan and Nadine Farrelly) won with a total score of 747. Oscar Travel (Renu Vinod, Vinod Pillai, Anu Thabi) came in 2nd with a score of 718 and Best4Travel Northside (David Tolin, Denis Turchyn, Jackie Lowry) finished 3rd with a score of 705.