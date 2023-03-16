St Patrick’s Day Marked in Britain’s House of Commons

Tourism Ireland co-sponsored a special reception in the House of Commons in London today – kicking off an extensive programme of St Patrick’s Day promotional activity in Britain and elsewhere around the world.

The event, celebrating British-Irish relations, was attended by Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys, members of the House of Commons and House of Lords, as well as leaders of the Irish community living in London and influential British travel trade, business tourism and media contacts.

Today’s event in the House of Commons is part of Tourism Ireland’s St Patrick’s 2023 programme of activity – which spans Britain, Mainland Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand, as well as emerging tourism markets like the Middle East.

This year, Tourism Ireland’s new Fill your heart with Ireland global campaign will go live around St Patrick’s Day in some of our key tourism markets, including Great Britain, Germany, France, Italy and the Nordic countries; and will continue to be rolled out in other markets around the world, including the United States in early April. The campaign will run on multiple channels in the various countries – including TV, cinema, social media, online and outdoor.

St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season and, as we continue to rebuild overseas tourism to Ireland this year, it offers a unique opportunity. Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of trade, media and consumer activity to capitalise on Ireland’s heightened profile around the St Patrick’s Day period.