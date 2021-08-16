The Woman Who Made Dublin Airport Magic Happen

ITTN loved this heartwarming tribute to the daa’s Siobhan O’Donnell, who just retired after 37 years representing Dublin Airport.
Read the story (and watch the video) here.
Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.
