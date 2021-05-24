Spain to Allow Unrestricted Access to Vaccinated People

Spain will allow unrestricted access to all vaccinated persons from June 7, regardless of what country they are travelling from.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, also announced the publication of a ministerial order allowing the entry of travellers from non-EU ‘safe’ countries, including Australia, New Zeland, Singapore, Israel, Thailand, Rwanda, China, the United Kingdom and Japan.

“They are now on the list of safe countries and will be able to enter our country without facing health checks.,” he said. “Spain is delighted to welcome British visitors without health checks.” Spain gets 18 million yearly visitors from the UK, by far the biggest number from an individual country.

Until June 7, Sánchez also pointed out that EU travellers from ‘green’ listed countries do not have to comply with entry controls, but also reiterated that those arriving from at-risk countries can still enter Spain with a PCR test.

Fitur Concludes

Spain’s statement of tourist intent – its declaration that it would do everything it can to bring tourism back – was in evidence at Fitur, which took place this weekend in Madrid.

This international tourism trade fair, which was rescheduled from January, is the first major event to take place in Europe since the start of the pandemic and its theme struck a defiant chord: tourism is back.

This year’s event had a limited attendance of 62,000 visitors – compared to 255,000 in March 2020, before the impact of the pandemic – but the fact that it took place was the strongest indication yet of an imminent recovery of the travel industry.

