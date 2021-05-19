News

Spain Eases Travel Restrictions for Fitur Trade Show

The travel industry matters: that’s the message that’s coming out of Spain, which has confirmed that overseas attendees at the Fitur travel trade show in Madrid have been granted “highly qualified worker” status and are thereby allowed to attend.

Michael Collins (Travelmedia) and Ruben López-Pulido (Director Tourism Office of Spain in Dublin)

The special edition of their event kicked off today, 19 May, and will run until 23 May with the theme of Tourism is Back. Around 50,000 trade visitors are expected to attend, including Michael Collins of Travelmedia.ie, pictured below.

Marc Espasa Roca Salou Tourist Board), Pere Granados Carrillo (Mayor of Salou), Michael Collins (TravelMedia.ie) and Natalia Bel Llop (Salou Tourist Board) at Fitur

In a statement, the organisers said: “This government measure has been initiated by the ministry of industry, trade and tourism and represents a significant boost to streamlining attendance at Fitur by trade visitors from abroad.

“Fitur will be a strategic edition for reviving tourism at a critical time for restarting trade meetings as part of the Spanish tourism industry’s leading platform.”

“For border control purposes, (event organiser) IFEMA Madrid is working with the government to adapt the registration processes for Fitur trade visitors from other countries to speed up the paperwork and make international access more agile.”

“Fitur will bring together members of the international professional tourism community who represent the entire chain of value regarding offer and demand in the sector, with the participation of destinations, transportation, accommodation, solutions and services for the industry, as well as brokers, travel agents and tour operators,” it added.

Michael Collins exchanging a socially distant fist bump with Gonzalo Ceballos

 

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

