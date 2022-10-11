Ski Club of Ireland Kicks off Season in Style, with Alpine Fest

The Ski Club of Ireland has been in Kilternan since 1975, and as ever, when it has its Alpine Fest, it really feels like the Ski season – for selling ski – is really kicking in.

And they tell us it is already snowing on the glaciers in Austria and across the alps, which is a good sign. Tour Operators tell us they are expecting a great season.

And certainly Topflight and Mountain People – who were supporting Alpine Fest – are reporting good bookings for ski already. Alpine Fest was sponsored by Salzburgerland Tourist Board as well as Great Outdoors, Topflight, Mountain People and DLR Tourism.

And it was just great to see so many people young and old turn out for a ski lesson!

Indeed the youngest skier was just 5. And they told me the oldest Ski Instructor on the slopes last weekend was 84 years of age.

Ski hats off to the Ski Club!

With over 100 voluntary instructors on hand, the Ski Club of Ireland is now open for the whole season, right up to April 2023. It is a great place to learn the elements of skiing and get better value out of your ski holiday!