SEARCH
HomeNewsRyanair Reports 22% Jump in February Passenger Numbers
News

Ryanair Reports 22% Jump in February Passenger Numbers

Geoff Percival
By Geoff Percival
0
2

Ryanair carried 10.6 million passengers across its route network in February, according to the airline’s latest monthly traffic figures.

That figure was up by 22% on the 8.7 million passengers carried in February of last year.

Load factor – which measures how full a plane actually is and how many seats are filled – also improved, year-on-year, going from 86% to 92%.

Ryanair operated more than 60,400 flights in February of this year.

On a rolling 12-month basis, to the end of February, Ryanair carried 167.2 million passengers – a year-on-year jump of 93% – with load factor improving by 12% to 93%.

Geoff Percival
Geoff Percival
Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
Previous article
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to Develop New Red Sea Resort

RELATED ARTICLES

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie