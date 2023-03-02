Ryanair Reports 22% Jump in February Passenger Numbers

Ryanair carried 10.6 million passengers across its route network in February, according to the airline’s latest monthly traffic figures.

That figure was up by 22% on the 8.7 million passengers carried in February of last year.

Load factor – which measures how full a plane actually is and how many seats are filled – also improved, year-on-year, going from 86% to 92%.

Ryanair operated more than 60,400 flights in February of this year.

On a rolling 12-month basis, to the end of February, Ryanair carried 167.2 million passengers – a year-on-year jump of 93% – with load factor improving by 12% to 93%.