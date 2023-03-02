Plans Submitted for Redevelopment of Dublin’s CHQ Building

According to The Times plans have been submitted for the CHQ building in Dublin’s docklands to be redeveloped into a licensed food market.

It has been reported that Custom House Quarter, the owner of the property, has applied to DCC for planning permission. The planning permission is to turn the ground floor of the listed 19th-century building into a multi-stall food market, with an event space on a mezzanine level. Food and alcohol will be served within the food hall and outside area, a new central entrance from George’s Dock.

Former Coca-Cola chief Neville Isdell and his stepbrother Mervyn Greene, a Cork businessmen, own the building. They had previously said that options were being examined to open a food market, like the one on the lines of the English Market in Cork. If the planning permission is giving the go-ahead, it is believed that the development will also include the construction of a five-storey, 40,000 ft mixed-use building. This will be over an extended basement and and will also include office space.

The CHQ Dublin building is a retail and events hub on the banks of the the River Liffey and George’s Dock in Dublin City centre. CHQ stands for Custom House Quay.

Positioned on Custom House Quay in Dublin City centre, the building was originally designed to store cargo. Tobacco and tea were kept in separate compartments above ground, wine and spirit casks were stored in the vaults below ground. The building was made famous when it hosted the Crimean War Banquet in 1856, celebrating the return of 3,000 Irish soldiers.