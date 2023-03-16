Philadelphia Hosts Trade in Dublin

Last night, Philadelphia CVB and The Countryside of Philadelphia hosted trade in the Iveagh Garden’s Hotel, Dublin for a cocktail and canapés evening with updates from the destination.

Melissa McClure, Global Tourism Manager, Philadelphia CVB and Greg Edevane, Director of Global Development, The Countryside of Philadelphia were in attendance. Melissa McClure mentioned that in 2022 the arrivals from Ireland were up 11% on 2019, she spoke about the new campaign for Philadelphia ‘Come for Philadelphia, Stay for Philly’ and also how Philadelphia is one of the host cities for the 2026 World Cup.

Philadelphia is a vibrant metropolitan area with a rich cultural heritage, featuring world-renowned museums, art galleries, and historic landmarks such as Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell. The city is also known for its delicious cuisine, including the famous Philly cheesesteak, and its thriving music and sports scenes. Philadelphia is easy to get to, being only 1.5 hours away from NYC, 2 hours from Washington DC and 6 hours from Boston. It also has tax free shopping on clothes and shoes (so I’ll definitely be adding it to my travel list!)

The countryside surrounding Philadelphia offers a peaceful respite from the hustle and bustle of city life. Rolling hills, verdant farmland, and charming small towns dot the landscape, providing ample opportunities for outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, and fishing. It’s accessible from all rail and major roadways and Greg Edevane showed everyone a video on why the Philadelphia countryside is a perfect addition to an east coast travel itinerary.

The event was hosted by Greg Evans and Julie Greenhill, Account Directors in GEC Consultancy. Thank you to Greg, Julie, Melissa McClure and Greg Edevane for hosting a wonderful evening.