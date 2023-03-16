Ireland Ads to Reach 7.7 Million Viewers in UK

Tourism Ireland’s new global marketing campaign – ‘Fill your Heart with Ireland’ – is going live around the world this week.

Specially timed to coincide with this week’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations, the new ads will be seen in some of Ireland’s key tourism markets – including Britain and Germany; followed by France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and the Nordic countries.

The campaign will continue to be rolled out in other markets over the coming weeks, including in the US.

The ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign is all about celebrating the different ways in which Ireland fills the hearts of our visitors and of locals – and inviting potential holidaymakers to come and experience those for themselves. It’s an advocacy-led campaign – with the advocates, or personalities starring in the ads, sharing the things about Ireland which fill their hearts and dialling up what differentiates Ireland from other destinations. The new ads will shine a light on Ireland’s characters, character and culture, through engaging personal anecdotes told by those who love it best – its stars, local characters and visitors.

The first ads of the new campaign feature actresses Sharon Horgan, from Bad Sisters, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell, from Derry Girls.

On St Patrick’s Day, Tourism Ireland’s new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign will be rolled out in Britain with a special TV ‘mega spot’. At 21:00, a bespoke 60-second ad will air on more than 100 channels across Great Britain, including ITV, Channel 4, Dave and Channel 5 – reaching more than 7.7 people. Click here to view the ad.

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “As people everywhere around the world celebrate St Patrick’s Day, we are delighted to roll out our new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign this week. It will highlight our rich and authentic experiences, breath-taking landscapes and, in particular, our warm welcome – encouraging people to put Ireland on their holiday ‘wish-list’ for 2023.

“Our aim is to deliver ‘stand-out’ for Ireland in the hugely competitive international marketplace. Our ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ campaign will position Ireland as a place that fills the heart and restores the spirit. Our people and welcome are key differentiators for Ireland from our competitor destinations; and this campaign puts them front and centre.”

The ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ ads will run on multiple channels – including TV, cinema, social media, online and outdoor. The ads will also be shared on Tourism Ireland’s social media platforms, including YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

St Patrick’s Day traditionally marks the real start of the tourism season and, as we continue to rebuild overseas tourism to Ireland this year, it offers a unique opportunity to launch the new ‘Fill your heart with Ireland’ global campaign – as Tourism Ireland capitalises on Ireland’s heightened profile around the world during this St Patrick’s Day period.

The campaign will deliver over 100 million impressions (opportunities to see) in the first half of 2023. An additional 50 million impressions will be delivered in the second half of this year.