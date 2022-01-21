O’Leary Travel becomes Best4Travel

O’ Leary Travel Wexford will become Best4Travel in a few weeks.

From the 1st of February 2022, the travel agency will be renamed Best4Travel.

Maura Doran will continue to lead the O’Leary team.

Liam O’ Leary said “Travel has been very good to us. It wouldn’t have been possible without our amazing team and we will miss them. We know we are leaving our clients in good hands with Best4Travel and wish Jeff and “his team the very best of luck and indeed hope all our colleagues in the trade have a strong and quick recovery.

Jeff Collins Owner of best4travel, says, ” I am delighted to see O’ Leary Travel join the best4travel business and I am excited for what the business holds in 202. I credit Liam and Suzanne for their entrepreneurship and commitment to Wexford for keeping the business open.”

Pat Dawson, CEO of ITAA, said. “Suzanne was a valued member of the ITAA board and contributed enormously in her term served. Both Liam, Suzanne and the wider O’Leary family will be sorely missed by the industry and the ITAA. “