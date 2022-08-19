North Wales set for €60m Tourism Investment

A combined €59m (£50m) is set to be invested in updating North Wales’ tourism product.

The spend will cover everything from hotel upgrades to new visitor attractions, according to North Wales News.

“There are lots of positive things happening so we do have reasons to be cheerful. My conservative estimate is that at least £50m is being invested in the region by key tourism and hospitality operators,” said North Wales Tourism chief executive, Jim Jones.

“Zip World have launched Underground Golf at Llechwedd in Blaenau Ffestiniog while another of our major success stories, Adventure Parc Snowdonia, in the Conwy Valley is investing £5m to make it an all-year-round destination, particularly for business events, conferences and team-building courses.

“The Belmont and the Queen’s hotels in Llandudno have been bought up by a company called Everbrite and they’re investing in them. Meanwhile, £6.5m plans to redevelop the iconic Royal Hotel in Llangollen have been given the go-ahead,” he said.

There remains optimism that North Wales can return to pre-pandemic tourism levels, when it was generating annual tourism revenues of around £3.6bn.

However, a strong start to this summer has given way to a slow bookings run for August, September and October as inflation and the cost of living hits the pockets of domestic visitors and dents the staycation market.

Last month, Welsh tourism stakeholders urged policymakers to rebrand the whole of Wales as ‘the Land of Dragons and Legend’ in a bid to revitalise the country’s allure to international visitors and holidaymakers.