New Campaign from Jet2holidays sees Holidaymakers Bid for Getaways

Jet2holidays has launched a new campaign called ‘Bid for a Break’ on its mobile app, giving people the chance to pay just a few pence for their next sunshine getaway.

They are offering holidaymakers the opportunity to bid for their next holiday, with the lowest unique bid buying a seven-night holiday.

To get involved, all customers need to do is visit Bid for a break | Jet2holidays decide on the price they want to pay and place a bid. If they are the only user to bid that amount and that amount is the lowest, they will buy the holiday for that price. To take part, customers need to download the Jet2holidays app on the App Store or Google Play, fill out the form with their contact details, add in their bid to the nearest pence and then cross their fingers.

Live now, there will be a new holiday available to bid on every week to sunshine hotspots including the Balearics, Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Turkey and Spain. Bids will open at 9.00am on a Monday and can be placed until midday on the Thursday, before the lowest unique bid is announced on the same day.

For those that are unsuccessful, all is not lost, as they will receive a special discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday.

The launch of the new campaign comes as the tour operator recommenced flights and holidays to Amber list destinations on 19th July, meaning fully vaccinated customers (and children travelling with them who are under 18) can now fly to over 40 quarantine-free destinations this summer from across ten UK bases.

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for potentially only a few pence”

The app can be used for searching, booking, and managing holidays, including a range of post-booking features to enhance the holiday countdown and help customers in resort.

For further information and to book visit www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Independent travel agents can visit: trade.jet2holidays.com