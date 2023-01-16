SEARCH
New Australian Low Cost Airline Bonza Cleared to Fly

By Geoff Percival
Australia’s newest airline – low cost operator Bonza – has gained government approval to begin operating.

The Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority has officially granted the start-up airline an air operator’s certificate, which paves the way for it to begin flying commercially.

Australia’s federal transport minister Catherine King said Bonza “will boost competition, offering more choice to the travelling public”.

The carrier’s chief executive, Tim Jordan, said the approval for flight marks “a historic moment for Australian aviation”.

Bonza already has 17 airports lined up for service – all within Australia – including Melbourne, Newcastle and Cairns.

The carrier will be based in Sunshine Coast in Queensland.

Australia has numerous smaller airline, but most operate regional services for the big two – Qantas and Virgin Australia.

