NCL Boss Optimistic Over Cruise Rebound

The head of cruise company Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has expressed confidence in the company’s short-term outlook, saying bookings are already better than pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

“On August 8, we made the announcement that we would allow unvaccinated guests on board the ships,” said NCL president Harry Sommer.

“I think that was long awaited and the time was right.”

He was speaking at the launch of the inaugural cruise of NCL’s new Prima ship – sailing out of Reykjavik to Amsterdam. The ship was christened by singer Katy Perry.

Mr Sommer said business has been good in recent weeks, and that he is optimistic about NCL’s short-term outlook.

“Since then [August 8], bookings for 2022 are actually higher than the same weeks in 2019 across all three of our brands by a measurable amount,” Mr Sommer said.

“We are very pleased with the trajectory. I’ve learned better than to predict the future but if current trends continue, 2023 will absolutely be a record year,” he said.

Mr Sommer added that Norwegian Prima is the company’s “best-sold ship in the history of the company”.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings owns – as well as NCL – Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.