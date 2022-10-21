MSC ‘Godmother’ Sophia Loren Shares her Favourite Chic Locations

Iconic movie-star Sophia Loren has a relationship with MSC Cruises that spans over 20 years.

As one of the greatest female stars of Classic Hollywood cinema, Sophia Loren has visited some of the world’s most renowned destinations and has a passion for travel.

Leading up to the launch of MSC Seascape in New York City, the award-winning actress is sharing a list of her favourite chic destinations that she has visited over the years.

“Throughout my life, I have had the privilege of visiting some of the most beautiful places in the world, so it was hard to pick just a few that top the list. What makes these destinations so special is the unique experiences I have had in each one, from naming a glamorous cruise ship to creating special memories with my family. For me, travelling is all about experiencing new people and places and, in turn, discovering yourself all over again. Each of these destinations provides a chic atmosphere to unwind, relax and truly immerse yourself in a new place and its unique culture, ” she said.

MSC Cruises offers sailing to more than 190 of the world’s most sought-after destinations across 85 different countries, including Sophia Loren’s must-visit destinations. From cosmopolitan cities to towns seeped in culture and history or tropical oases, her top destinations to visit include, New York City, Barcelona, Spain, The Caribbean, Dubai, United Emirates, The Greek Islands, Copenhagen, Denmark, and Naples, Italy.