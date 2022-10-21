The Best UK Theme Parks to Visit This Mid-Term

How about going to Paultons Park and arranging for your little ones to meet their favourite Peppa Pig characters? Photograph: Courtesy of Paultons Park

The mid-term breaks are sneaky. You think you still have time to plan things but before you do, they sneak up on you. Knocking on your door and saying ‘You knew I’d be here. How could you forget?’

If you’ve not booked anything yet, worry not. We have you covered.

We have some winning ideas for things to do during mid-term break, and especially around theme parks.

Theme parks are great for mid-term visits. They make for an outing that you can take together as a family and are a winner with the little ones as well. Keeping them all happy and entertained.

So where should you head to, if you’re looking for some wholesome fun and adventure in the UK? We have put together a list of theme and adventure parks that are quite popular. Have a look and let us know what you think. (P.S. The first one on the list isn’t available for this mid-term, it’s Harry Potter world after all. But since it’s always booked out and bookings for 2023 are now open, it’s time to put plans in action.)

The Warner Brothers Harry Potter Studio Tour – London

Who doesn’t like a wee bit of magical mischeif?

The Harry Potter Studio tour is an absolutely magical day out for everyone in the family – for children as well as for young-at-heart adults. Now most Potter fans know that tickets for the studio tour sell like hot cakes. You can’t buy them at the door, these must be booked in advance. Preferably two months or so in advance. So now that the bookings for 2023 are open, we reckon you should give it a shot.

All the eight films were filmed here, and you can see all the costumes, recognise the iconic little props and details that make the films and the world of Harry Potter so special. You could also combine a studio tour with an afternoon tea, and a tickets & hotels package.

it’s also worth keeping an eye out for the ‘Dinner in the Great Hall’ experience. It’s currently sold out, but experiences like these and others like Hogwarts in the Snow are so popular and deliver a most unique experience. Of course, if you’ve been eyeing those much coveted tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, better start sorting out those dates too. Plan a trip to London where you can do both – the studio tour and take in the play (and a nice dinner) the next day.

How to get there by train, car, bus transfers and distance from airports

Costing and booking information here

Legoland – Windsor, London

It would be a treat to book a family trip to Legoland, Windsor for this mid-term break – perfect for children, perfect for their happy parents! Photograph courtesy Legoland Windsor

Legoland doesn’t really need an introduction but with over 55 rides, attractions and live shows, it’s a family favourite. Even if you have been there before, plenty of new experiences are up on offer. Like for example, in 2022, experiences like The Magical Forest, The Brick and Mythica were introduced. In October, there’s also a special offer called Brick or Treat. All through this month, till the 31st of October, the Resort at Legoland stands transformed. It becomes a pumpkin filled wonderland with a Lord Vampyre’s Haunted House Monster Party thrown in as well. There’s still some availability left for the mid-term break but don’t delay if you’ve set your heart on going to Legoland. We suggest you book right away to avoid being disappointed later.

How to get there : Luton is a 45-minute journey to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, while Gatwick Airport takes two hours by road. For the quickest train links, updated and timely information will be found at National Rail Enquiries. London Heathrow airport is only 12 miles from LEGOLAND Windsor Resort via the M4.

: Luton is a 45-minute journey to LEGOLAND Windsor Resort, while Gatwick Airport takes two hours by road. For the quickest train links, updated and timely information will be found at National Rail Enquiries. London Heathrow airport is only 12 miles from LEGOLAND Windsor Resort via the M4. Costing details for Online Savers, Annual Passes, Short Breaks here

Online Savers, Annual Passes, Short Breaks here All booking details here

Alton Towers – Alton

I went to Alton Towers as a child, while visiting England, and I still remember the experience and thrill of it all. I didn’t have it in me to take in all the rides, especially the scary ones but boy, did I have fun!

It will be the 15th year of Scarefest, and from the 14th to the 31st of October, Alton Towers Resorts gets its spookiest acts, scares, thrills and shocks out there for its guests. There is also going to be a brand-new scare attraction!

How to get there: The nearest train station to Alton Towers is Uttoxeter station, which is around 10 miles away from the park. From Uttoxeter station, it takes around 30 minutes to reach Alton Towers by bus, or around 20 minutes in a taxi.

The nearest train station to Alton Towers is Uttoxeter station, which is around 10 miles away from the park. From Uttoxeter station, it takes around 30 minutes to reach Alton Towers by bus, or around 20 minutes in a taxi. Costing details for Day Passes, Short Breaks, Annual Passes

Day Passes, Short Breaks, Annual Passes All booking details here

Paultons Park – Romsey

Paultons Park was voted as UK’s best rated theme park on Google and voting or not, children do love it to their cores. Because…because, apart from other things (read rides, attractions and the ‘Tornado Springs’), there’s the Peppa Pig World! Paultons Park has the world’s largest and first Peppa Pig World with nine rides that are just right for young children and toddlers. One visit there, and young Peppa Pig fans would get their fill of meeting their most favourite characters, apart from getting dozens of photographs. Besides, Mummy Pig, Daddy Pig, Zoe Zebra and Suzy Sheep also make seasonal appearances. Again, there is availability, but tickets are selling out very fast, so please start making your plans now.

How to get there: Paultons is easy to reach being just off exit 2 of the M27, close to the edge of the New Forest National Park. Follow the brown tourist signs on the motorway. You can also travel from London on the Peppa Pig World Express. All transport details here.

Paultons is easy to reach being just off exit 2 of the M27, close to the edge of the New Forest National Park. Follow the brown tourist signs on the motorway. You can also travel from London on the All transport details here. Costing details for Short Breaks, and for Day Passes.

Theme and adventure parks bring out the best in everyone, including the adults in the family!

Adventure Island – Southend on Sea

Southend on Sea scores a lot of points with families, especially because the entry to the amusement/theme park is free. So, you could spend a weekend at Southend and make a nice little family vacation out of a small break. Adventure Island has been voted as the top-rated theme park in Essex, and it’s easy to see why. The park, spread over seven acres, has value deals, a good selection of food and drinks, and of course an array of rides, amusements and attractions. All bookings are open ended, there are annual passes, and a flexible wristband system which allows you to plan your day the way you want to.

How to get there: Find train, bus, and driving instructions here.

Find train, bus, and driving instructions here. Booking as well as costing details here

Thorpe Park – Surrey

Thorpe Park is no stranger to those who love fun, thrills and adventure. It plays home to popular roller coasters and amusement park rides. It also boasts of having the UK’s fastest roller coaster launching riders to 205ft at 80mph in just 2.5 seconds. There’s also the winged roller coaster and the ‘Tidal Wave’ – which provides the thrill of a spiralling descent. There’s a Halloween special Fright Nights and Rides in the Dark, but we think it would be more suitable for adults and teenagers.

How to get to there: Once your flight lands at London, Thorpe Park is just a short train ride from Waterloo to Staines, followed by a Thorpe Park managed bus straight to the park.

Booking as well as costing details here

Hope you get a head start on your mid-term holiday bookings, and from every one of us here – have a really good break!