Morocco reopens to international arrivals

Morocco has reopened to international arrivals after being closed since late November.

All arrivals need proof of a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours of boarding, with adult visitors needing proof of vaccination.

Children under 18 are exempt from this requirement while children under six are exempt from the need for a test.

Some arrivals, selected at random, may be required to take a rapid or PCR test on arrival at the airport.

In Morocco, proof of vaccination is required to enter most private and public establishments, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, and public modes of transportation.