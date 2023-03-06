London City Airport to be First UK Airport to Remove Laptop Separation and 100ml Liquid Rule at Security Checks

London City Airport is set to be the first UK airport to remove the need for passengers to separate laptops from bags and limit liquids to 100ml at baggage security.

The airport is targeting an Easter completion of its switch over to new specialist security scanning equipment.

London City Airport – which already has two new scanners in place, with two more to follow – is targeting a less-than-three-minutes security experience for passengers.

This new passenger-friendly security system will gradually become the norm.

Here, the daa – which operates Dublin and Cork Airports – started trialling new enhanced x-ray screening technology – ultimately aimed at significantly improving the passenger experience at both airports by removing the need to separate laptops and liquids from bags while going through airport security – in December.