London City Airport to be First UK Airport to Remove Laptop Separation and 100ml Liquid Rule at Security Checks

By Geoff Percival
London City Airport is set to be the first UK airport to remove the need for passengers to separate laptops from bags and limit liquids to 100ml at baggage security.

The airport is targeting an Easter completion of its switch over to new specialist security scanning equipment.

London City Airport – which already has two new scanners in place, with two more to follow – is targeting a less-than-three-minutes security experience for passengers.

This new passenger-friendly security system will gradually become the norm.

Here, the daa – which operates Dublin and Cork Airports – started trialling new enhanced x-ray screening technology – ultimately aimed at significantly improving the passenger experience at both airports by removing the need to separate laptops and liquids from bags while going through airport security – in December.

Geoff has worked in business, news, consumer and travel journalism for more than 25 years; having worked for and contributed to the likes of The Irish Examiner, Business & Finance, Business Plus, The Sunday Times, The Irish News, Senior Times, and The Sunday Tribune.
