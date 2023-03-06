London Irish Centre’s ‘Big Night Out’ Fundraiser Returns

After a 3-year hiatus, the London Irish Centre’s ‘Big Night Out’ fundraiser returned on Friday night (3rd March) kindly sponsored by O’Donovan Waste Disposal, Bugler Group and Tourism Ireland.

The London Irish Centre provides a world-class Irish arts and culture programme, information, advice, community support, a café-bar and venue spaces.

London Irish Centre

The event took place on-site at the London Irish Centre headquarters in Camden.

Commencing at 6:30pm, guests were escorted to an upstairs venue where patrons such as Ed Sheeran, Dermot O’Leary, Laura Whitmore and many more were showcased on a screen doing their bit to help in progressing the efforts at the centre.

Guests were then brought downstairs to kick off the evening in full flow.

During a wonderful three-course dinner, guests were presented with some musical performances from the London Irish community choir, community river dance group and a very special performance from Cormac Begley, a bass, baritone, treble and piccolo concertina player from west Kerry. After some incredible entertainment, the main event began – the auction.

The London Irish Community Choir Cormac Bedley

The auction began which some incredible prizes such as holidays donated to Spain, South Africa and France.

Although, there was one prize everyone in the room had their eye on. A signed guitar with a personal message from the one and only Ed Sheeran.

The auction managed to bring in over £100,000 which made it the London Irish Centre’s most successful fundraiser to date! A major win for some big progression that is scheduled for the centre soon.