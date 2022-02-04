Jet2 and Jet2cities launch 3 new European routes in April

Jet2.com and sister brand Jet2CityBreaks will launch 3 new routes as their city break programme restarts.

Three new routes will start in April: Manchester to Athens; Birmingham to Athens; and Birmingham to Barcelona.

Flights to Rome from Birmingham and Manchester airports will be the first to take off next week.

Other services and city breaks that will resume in February include Barcelona, Budapest, Prague, Paris, Venice and Amsterdam. Pisa will restart on March 28.

Flights are available from airports such as Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds Bradford and Newcastle.