Ireland West Airport Welcomes New Ryanair Services

Ireland West Airport has welcomed the launch of two new Ryanair services.

The new services depart to Edinburgh and Manchester twice weekly.

Ryanair now offers passengers in the West Airport a choice of 13 destinations across the UK and Europe.

This week will also see the return of Ryanair’s seasonal service to Milan, which commences on September 3, and will operate twice a week.

The East Midlands service will also resume on 3 September for the first time in almost nine months.

Ireland West Airport Knock is located 5.6 km outside Charlestown, County Mayo, Ireland. The village of Knock is 20 km away. Over 807,000 passengers used the airport in 2019, making it the busiest year in the airport’s history.

Traffic Rises

Ryanair has released their travel figures for August.  Over 11 million customers boarded in August this year compared to 7 million in August 2020. The airline also had an improved load factor (how efficiently a transport provider fills seats and generates fare revenue) of 82%.

 

Leona joins the ITTN team after graduating from Dublin City University with a degree in Journalism. She has a passion for travel and sport and has worked in various media roles.

