SEARCH
HomeNewsHundreds of Flights Grounded as Lufthansa Pilots Strike Over Pay
News

Hundreds of Flights Grounded as Lufthansa Pilots Strike Over Pay

Emer Roche
By Emer Roche
0
2

Pilots at Lufthansa went on strike today, forcing the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

The airline said it had cancelled about 800 flights at its main bases in Frankfurt and Munich today, affecting 130,000 passengers, and it was working flat out to minimise the strike’s impact.

Labour union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) had called on more than 5,000 Lufthansa pilots to stage a 24-hour walkout, saying the latest round of wage talks had failed.

“We cannot understand VC’s call for a strike,” said chief HR officer Michael Niggemann, Lufthansa Airline.

“The management has made a very good and socially balanced offer – despite the continuing burdens of the Covid crisis and uncertain prospects for the global economy. This escalation comes at the expense of many thousands of customers.”

The VC union is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year, automatic inflation compensation, and better terms for entry-level pilots.

Eurowings and Eurowings Discover flights have not been affected and will operate as normal.

Emer Roche
Emer Roche
Emer has over 10 years experience working for Irish magazines, supplements, websites and creative agencies. She’s written features for U Magazine, Image Magazine and theheyday.ie, across a range of subjects such as women’s interest, travel, culture, news and interviews. She also has a portfolio of commercial writing for creative agencies, such as RTE.ie and Originate Creative. Emer is a Dublin native with part of her heart in Ardmore, County Waterford. She lives in Dublin 7 with her husband, two kids, dog and cat.
Previous articleGrowth in Global Dental Tourism Market to Reach 6.71 Billion Euro

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie