Hilton Expands Into Premium Economy Space with New Brand ‘Spark by Hilton’

Hilton has launched a new brand – Spark by Hilton – which is will use to expand into the premium economy accommodation space.

“Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry as we know it today, and we continue to grow our portfolio as our guests’ and owners’ needs evolve. The debut of Spark by Hilton builds on that legacy of developing world-class brands as we work to serve any guest, for any trip occasion, anywhere in the world,” said Hilton president and CEO Chris Nassetta.

“Spark by Hilton was developed in close collaboration with our developer community, and we are thrilled by the positive feedback and excitement we have received to date,” said Alissa Klees, brand leader, Spark by Hilton.

“In fact, we already have more than 100 deals in various stages of development across the US, with the first properties anticipated to open this year.”

Spark by Hilton guests will enjoy the benefits of Hilton Honors, Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty programme for the company’s portfolio of more than 7,000 hotels worldwide.

Members who book directly with Hilton have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, exclusive member discounts, free standard Wi-Fi and the Hilton Honors mobile app.