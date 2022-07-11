Greece Changes Covid Rules for Tourists

Under a relaxation of rules people who become infected with coronavirus while on holiday in Greece no longer have to quarantine.

Quarantine rooms at hotels can still be used for infected staff but for tourists with Covid they are no longer necessary.

Simultaneously the rule that guests with Covid must self-isolate for five days does not apply to visitors.

Tourists who are infected will be able to choose whether they wish to remain in self-isolation and only for the number of days they have booked.

Additionally, tourists who have Covid will also be able to travel by plane or ferry as long as they wear a high-protection face mask (KNP2 or FFP2).

Greece lifted all of its Covid entry restrictions in early May 2022. Since then, all travellers have been granted restriction-free entry.

The increase in tourists visiting Greece has also been reported by a World Travel Market survey. The survey revealed that six of the top ten European destinations with the highest increase compared to pre-pandemic times are in Greece.