French Unions to Close Ski Lifts in Strike Action During Peak Season

Strikes organised by French Unions which will see lifts being shut down are due to take place in February.

The ‘unlimited’ strike action from January 31, is being organised by two major unions as a dispute over pension age continues.

‘We have decided to call for a strike during the February (British and French) holidays because demands are listened to more during this period,’ said Eric Becker, head of the lift operators’ branch of the Force Ouvrière union.

Mid-term break in the UK is split over two weeks, across February 11 to 25. In France, it covers four weeks, from February 4 to March 4.

Confédération Générale du Travail, the other main union, put forward an open-ended notice of intention to strike, making it three unions in total.

The union asked for ‘especially strong action’ during the Ski World Cup in Courchevel and Maribel, which runs from March 16 to March 20.

The beginning of the strike action will match the next day of mass protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s project to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64.