Etihad Updates Trade on Changes to ‘No Show’ and ‘Voluntary Changes’ Policies

Etihad has updated the trade on changes it has made to its policies around passenger ‘no shows’ and other conditions.

Conditions have now changed for no show fees and voluntary changes on net fare tickets.

No show policy

A guest is considered a no-show if they fail to show up at the airport one hour before the scheduled departure time of their flight. All bookings must be cancelled, reissued or refunded at least one hour before the scheduled flight departure time. If you do not do this, no show fees will be chargeable.

If a guest cancels their booking within one hour of departure or if they cancel it and leave it open, they will be charged a no show penalty.

Voluntary changes policy

Etihad Airways’ voluntary change policy allows changes to flight itineraries, including flight dates, times, and class of travel. However, guests are not allowed to cancel their bookings and leave the tickets open. They must choose a new date and reissue the ticket according to the fare rules. Rerouting after the journey has begun is allowed under certain conditions, but some fares cannot be transferred to other airlines. The policy may be different before and after departure, and changes made closer to the departure date may result in higher penalties. The aim is to provide flexibility while being fair to guests who paid higher fares for maximum flexibility.

Please refer to the ‘Change tab’ in the Policy Library on the Etihad Hub for further details.