Emirates restores full capacity to Brisbane

In a telltale sign of Australia’s gradual reopening, Emirates is increasing its capacity on flights from Dubai to Brisbane commencing today (16 December), in line with the easing of local government restrictions on international travel after the state achieved its target to reach a double-dose vaccination rate of 80 per cent.

From 5 February, Emirates flights to Perth will also operate at full capacity for eligible vaccinated travellers. Emirates is currently operating a daily service between Dublin and Dubai and onwards to more than 120 destinations.

With the return to full capacity on inbound international flights into Queensland flight EK430 from Dubai to Brisbane can carry more than 350 passengers per flight, and will be operated with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration.

Emirates is also increasing its weekly capacity on the route by boosting the frequency of flights EK430/431 between Dubai and Brisbane to five times weekly, effective 1 January 2022, with the potential to increase in line with demand.

Meanwhile, frequency on flights EK420/421 on the Dubai-Perth route will also increase to five times weekly to accommodate more Australian citizens and residents returning home as well as international travellers planning to visit the Western Australian destination.

To Brisbane, eligible overseas travellers will no longer have to quarantine in state facilities and can now self-isolate at home, based on a series of requirements stipulated by the Queensland government.

Furthermore, vaccinated travellers arriving in Perth will not be subject to quarantine but will be required to follow Western Australia’s guidance on arriving international passengers with proof of fully vaccinated status.

“Emirates is excited to increase our inbound capacity to Brisbane and Perth as part of the continued return of international travel across the country,” said Emirates Divisional Vice President Australasia, Barry Brown.

“As the demand for international travel grows by the day, we’re offering greater connectivity for eligible Australians looking to return home and be reunited with their loved ones. This comes as we’re celebrating 25 years of flying to Australia and have already increased our services to Sydney and Melbourne and brought back our flagship A380 to serve our customers travelling into and out of New South Wales.”

Travel requirements for Brisbane

To successfully board Emirates flights to Brisbane, travellers must be Australian citizens, permanent residents, or an immediate family member and must also provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine. Passengers must also provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within three days of the scheduled date of departure from their international destination.

To fulfil home quarantine requirements mandated by authorities in Queensland, passengers must also undergo additional PCR tests on day one and 12 of their quarantine period, and any other time during quarantine when experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Before entering Queensland, eligible travellers must apply for and receive a Queensland International Arrivals Registration in addition to submitting the Australia Travel Declaration.

Eased travel to Perth

The easing of Western Australia’s border restrictions will allow vaccinated international travellers to enter Perth with no quarantine required on arrival. Passengers must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test result with 72 hours validity before departure to Perth. Proof of vaccination against COVID-19 with a TGA-approved vaccine is also required in order to obtain a permit to enter. Passengers must apply for a G2G Pass prior to travel.

Western Australia regulations require arriving international passengers to undergo COVID‑19 tests within 48 hours of arrival and at 6 days after arrival in Perth.

For more details on entry requirements to Australia, pre-departure COVID-19 testing requirements and mandatory documentation, customers can check the travel requirements page on emirates.com.

Customers are urged to check the applicable eligibility requirements prior to booking as they are subject to change by the Australian federal and state governments.