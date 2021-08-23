Emerald Cruises Returns to the Danube River

Emerald Cruises has announced a return of its Danube river cruises and is offering discounts and package enhancements to customers who book before 31 August 2021.

The return to the Danube follows the cruise company’s restart on the Douro River in Portugal and the Rhine in Germany.

For its Danube revival, Emerald Cruises sets sail from Nuremberg with its eight-day Danube Delights river cruise, calling at Passau, Melk, Dürnstein, Vienna and Bratislava along the way, disembarking at the Hungarian capital of Budapest at its conclusion.

Customers who book a Danube cruise before 31 August can save up to £1,600 per couple and can also avail of a complimentary Premium Drinks Package for access to a selection of drinks all day long whilst on board.

All new bookings come with a complimentary Deposit Protection Plan and a Flexible Booking Policy.

Prices include return UK flights, transfers, the cruises as stated, all tipping and gratuities, and all on board meals, as well as included excursions and experiences with knowledgeable local guides.