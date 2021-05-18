Emerald Cruises’ New Special Interest Cruises for 2022

Emerald Cruises has released details of three new Special Interest Cruises. Each highlighting a selection of special experiences, three of Emerald Cruises most popular itineraries have been reimagined to focus on celebrating the arts, culture and traditional spas of the Rhine and Danube and the centuries old wine-making history of the Moselle River.

Guests can choose from two spa, arts and culture itineraries or a specialist wine-themed river cruise.

A wine-themed journey through the Moselle Valley

A wonderful exploration of the Moselle Valley, a region rich in wine-making history and considered to produce the best Riesling in the world, this eight-day itinerary features several tours of noteworthy wine estates. Uncover more than 800 years of knowledge and viniculture tradition on this river cruise sailing from Mainz to Bernkastel. Visiting Wiesbaden, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, Cochem and Trier, guests will enjoy guided tours and tastings of Schloss Vollrads wine estate and Eberbach Abbey. Hike through the vineyards of a family-owned wine estate in Koblenz before an on board wine presentation and tasting. Prices for the eight-day Wines of the Moselle Cruisestart from £2,195 per person departing 21 August 2022.

A trio of cultural elegance on the Danube

Packed with special experiences, this spa, arts, and culture-focused cruise visits three of Europe’s iconic capital cities, setting sail from mighty Budapest. Following an arts and crafts tour of the Hungarian riverside town, Szentendre, guests will enjoy a traditional spa experience. In Bratislava, guests will be welcomed into the home of a local Slovakian family for an afternoon of coffee and cake. Sailing into Vienna, the third capital city of the cruise, guests will take part in a Viennese art tour – complete with a visit to the Kunsthistoriches Museum. Hike through Austria’s famous wine-producing Wachau Valley, tasting local fare en-route, before sailing into Linz for an insightful photography tour which concludes with a tasting of the city’s famous (and delicious) Linzer torte. The river cruise comes to an end in Passau for one final cultural immersion, with guests visiting a local farm for a delicious Bavarian brunch. Prices for the eight-day Danube Spa, Arts & Culture Cruise start from £2,445 per person departing 21 July 2022.

Arts and culture on the Rhine

Embark on a romantic philosopher’s walk in Heidelberg and unwind on a relaxing spa day in Germany’s famous spa town, Baden-Baden, with Emerald Cruises’ eight-day Rhine Spa, Arts & Culture Cruise. Sailing from Mainz to Basel, this river cruise takes in the cultural highlights of Rüdesheim, Koblenz, Mannheim, Rastatt, Strasbourg and Breisach en-route. Guests will enjoy a wine tasting in the medieval halls of Eberbach Monastery, a photography tour of picture-perfect Strasbourg, as well as a food tour in Colmar and a day of relaxation at Caracalla Spa – renowned for its twelve thermal springs. Prices for the eight-day river cruise start from £2,495 per person departing 26 June 2022.

Emerald Cruises Savings

Emerald Cruises is currently offering generous savings of up to £1,000 per couple across all 2022 European river cruise itineraries, with selected departure dates benefiting from discounts of up to £1,400 per couple. Guests can look forward to complimentary unlimited drinks on board thanks to a Premium Drinks Package*. With Emerald Cruises’ Super Earlybird Offer, those choosing to pay for their cruise 12 months prior to departure can save an additional 10 per cent, available exclusively on selected suites. Should the chosen departure date fall within 12 months, guests can opt to pay in full at the time of booking to benefit from the Super Earlybird savings.