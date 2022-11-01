Dublin Airport Unveils Winter Schedule in Digital Flipbook

Dublin Airport has announced details of its flight schedule for the winter season, which will commence from the end of October until the end of March 2023.

This winter will see Dublin Airport serve 146 destinations worldwide with 43 airline partners as it continues to strengthen its global reach.

The schedule, published in a convenient digital flipbook format, includes more than 992 flights each week to more than 100 European cities.

Passengers will be able to fly coast-to-coast direct from Dublin Airport to the USA with over 100 flights each week to destinations such as Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, Orlando, San Francisco and Washington DC.

More than 20.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport in the first nine months of 2022, representing an increase of 386% versus last year and around 82% of 2019 levels.

Details of all of the destinations and the frequency of flights served by airline partners can be found in Dublin Airport’s easy-to-read guide, which also contains a range of helpful information such as a list of handy travel tips and passenger safety information.

Link : DUBLIN AIRPORT WINTER SCHEDULE 2022/23