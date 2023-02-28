British Airways Holidays and Universal Orlando team up with Ant & Dec’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’

The ‘holiday of a lifetime’ is on the line for lucky viewers of Virgin Media’s immensely popular Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway programme, thanks to a partnership with British Airways Holidays and Universal Orlando.

The lucky prize winners will secure a seat on an exclusively chartered flight thanks to British Airways Holidays and will stay six nights at the surf themed Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites in spacious two-bedroom suites that sleep up to six.

Winners will also receive park-to-park access to all three Universal Orlando Resort theme parks; Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park.

In addition, prize winners will be invited to an exclusive winners’ event at Universal’s Volcano Bay and tickets to the finale of Saturday Night Takeaway, live from Universal’s Islands of Adventure on April 8, meaning guests will be treated like true VIPs.

One of the TV show’s biggest stars, Stephen Mulhern, even spent time training as cabin crew to secure his seat on the plane, but not before the crew put him through his paces.

Claire Bentley, British Airways Holidays Managing Director, said: “We are so excited to team up with ITV for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway with one of our key partners Universal Orlando Resort to offer a truly memorable experience.”

Alison Montague, Vice President & Managing Director, Sales and Marketing, Universal Parks & Resorts, EMEA, commented: “Saturday Night Takeaway brings a fun-filled celebration across TV screens for seven weeks and as we at Universal Orlando Resort are all about fun, we can’t wait to bring all our latest attractions, shows, characters and hotels to life for the viewing public.”