ASM-Ireland Celebrates 9 Years

Today, nine years ago, Alan Sparling & Jo-Ann Raleigh set up ASM-Ireland with the goal to become the #1 travel trade-focused GSA & Sales Representation company in Ireland. It is fair to say they have achieved that with a very well-established position in the travel trade industry.

ASM-Ireland has introduced some notable brands into the Irish market including ANA – All Nippon Airways, Obeo Travel DMC, Caribtours, Solmar Villas, Arena River Cruises & Your Scandinavian Partner, as well as taking care of trade sales for Ethiopian Airlines.

Alan & Jo-Ann thank all agents for the tremendous support, loyalty and trust shown towards all the suppliers they represent and look forward to continued co-operation for at least another 9 years!