SEARCH
HomeNewsASM-Ireland Celebrates 9 Years
News

ASM-Ireland Celebrates 9 Years

Shane Cullen
By Shane Cullen
0
10

Today, nine years ago, Alan Sparling & Jo-Ann Raleigh set up ASM-Ireland with the goal to become the #1 travel trade-focused GSA & Sales Representation company in Ireland. It is fair to say they have achieved that with a very well-established position in the travel trade industry.

ASM-Ireland has introduced some notable brands into the Irish market including ANA – All Nippon Airways, Obeo Travel DMC, Caribtours, Solmar Villas, Arena River Cruises & Your Scandinavian Partner, as well as taking care of trade sales for Ethiopian Airlines.

Alan & Jo-Ann thank all agents for the tremendous support, loyalty and trust shown towards all the suppliers they represent and look forward to continued co-operation for at least another 9 years!

Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen
Shane Cullen has been managing director of a media production studio for nearly 20 years working on projects for a global clientele. He has worked in the travel industry for over a decade and as a travel journalist since 2015. He is passionate about travel, film & photography. He also has a keen interest in emerging technology.
Previous articleTravel is Back and Demand is Strong Reports Travel Department

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Logo

Must Read

© ITTN.ie